OWATONNA — Michelle Cathrine Chapman died Friday, January 20 th , 2023 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna,
MN.
Michelle was born in Cavalier, North Dakota on May 30, 1952 to Ralph & Beverly (Burt) Page.
She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1970, and Patricia Stevens School of Fashion
Merchandising in 1971.
She was employed at Page Fabrics and Owatonna Manufacturing Company before settling in at Jostens
in the Customer Service Department where she was employed for 27 years.
She was married to Arthur Coates in 1972, they had one son, Christopher Coates. They were later
divorced. She married Richard (Rick) Chapman in 1989 and enjoyed more than 20 years of marriage until
his passing in 2012.
Michelle is survived by her children, Chris (Reda) Coates of Albertville, Melissa Chapman of Minneapolis,
granddaughters Elizabeth & Katherine Coates of Albertville, mother Beverly Page of Owatonna, sister
Susan (Edward) Woodson of New Tazewell TN, brother Mike (Judy) Page of Austin, brother-in-law Gary
Holmquist of Park Rapids, and extended family. She also leaves behind a loving partner, Terry Nelson of
Owatonna.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, father Ralph in 1985, husband
Rick in 2012, and her sister Kimberly Holmquist in 2020.
Michelle was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend to many. She loved to cook
for gatherings ensuring no one ever went hungry. She loved to tend to her flowers and feed and watch
the birds in her backyard.
Memorials are preferred to Homestead Hospice Owatonna, patient care fund.
A celebration of life is planned for May 20th, 2023 at the Owatonna VFW from 11am-3pm.
