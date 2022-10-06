MOORESVILLE, NC — Michael W. Peterson, age 54, of Mooresville, NC, and formerly of Faribault, MN, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center in Huntersville, NC, following an extended illness.
Michael Willard was born on November 26, 1967, in Faribault, MN, to Willard and MaryAnn (Meyers) Peterson. He attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School with the class of 1986. He later graduated from Inver Hills Community College with a Building Inspector degree in 2002. Mike worked as a commercial building inspector for the City of Prior Lake for six years, then moved to Charlotte, NC, and worked for Mecklenburg County for 13 years, most recently as Supervisor of Building Plans and Examiners. Mike was a skilled carpenter, trained for marathons, and enjoyed mountain biking. He was a fan of many sports and was a huge Vikings fan. Mike longed for tropical relaxation and family beach trips.
He is survived by his former wife and mother of their children, Michelle Johnson of Davidson, NC; children, Tanner Peterson of Eden Prairie, MN, Michaela Peterson of Charlotte, NC, and Evan Peterson of Mooresville, NC; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and Dave Bjorklund, along with Godson, Caden Bjorklund of Canal Winchester, OH; fiancé Jamee Giers, mother to Carter and Christian Giers of Waxhaw, NC; father and step-mother, Willard and Cheryl Peterson of Owatonna, MN; step-sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Chris Bednar, parents to nephew, Julian, and nieces, Mattise and Chloe Bednar of Owatonna, MN; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, MaryAnn Peterson.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave N., Faribault, with Bernadette Tatge, pastoral minister of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service, but family will greet friends immediately following the service. Private family interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in LeCenter, MN.
