STORM LAKE, IA — Megan A. (Souba) Bauer, age 37, of Storm Lake, Iowa passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at her home in Storm Lake. As a family, we lost a beautiful soul who brought joy to our world and laughter to our days.
Funeral Mass will take place Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 3-8:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in STORM LAKE. A graveside service will take place Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bohemian National Cemetery in Owatonna, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Central Bank c/o Megan Bauer Benefit Account P.O. Box 578 Storm Lake, Iowa 50588 or First National Bank of Waseca Hope Branch 9087 SW 37th Ave. Hope, Minnesota 56046 or Venmo @Megan-Bauer-04. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Megan Alaina Bauer was born on June 27, 1984 to Larry and Sandra (Bretl) Souba in Rochester, Minnesota. She grew up in Owatonna, Minnesota where she spent her summers working alongside her grandfather, dad, uncle and cousins on their vegetable farm helping to create a special bond and relationship with family that would help guide her through the rest of her life.
Megan graduated from Owatonna High School in 2002 with High Distinction. She went on to receive her bachelor's degree in Education from Buena Vista University, graduating in 2006. There she met her soulmate, John Bauer, and they were united in marriage on June 24, 2006 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Willey, Iowa. John and Megan settled in Storm Lake, Iowa where she began her teaching career. Most recently she was a teacher at Storm Lake Middle School, where she made a positive impact on the lives of many students. In 2016, Megan received her master's degree in Teaching from Morningside University.
Megan and John were blessed with two daughters, Natalie and Alaina, who brought nothing but joy into her world. She was an amazing mother and instilled in them what is really important in life - to love, support and care for family and friends.
Megan was musically talented and enjoyed playing the violin. She loved traveling with her family, especially when the destination was Disney World. Megan was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Megan is survived by her husband, John Bauer of Storm Lake, Iowa; children: Natalie Bauer and Alaina Bauer of Storm Lake, Iowa; parents: Larry and Sandra Souba of Owatonna, Minnesota; sister: Laura (Garett) McKiness of Mason City, Iowa; brother: Brian (Cheyenne) Souba of Owatonna, Minnesota; parents-in-law: Dale and Jane Bauer of Carroll, Iowa; brother-in-law: Justin Bauer of Waukee, Iowa; sister-in-law: Leah (Nick) Daniel of Arcadia, Iowa; nieces and nephews, extended family, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Frank "Whitey" and Marilyn Bretl; Gerald and Genevieve Souba; and uncle: Thomas Souba.