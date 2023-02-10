MANKATO — Maxine L. Perendy age 91, of Mankato, died February 8, 2023 at New Perspective Senior Living.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Mankato Mortuary. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and will continue immediately following the service. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Blooming Prairie Cemetery. Memorials may given to an organization of the donor's choice.
Maxine Louise was born November 11, 1931 in Blooming Prairie to Oscar and Hilda (Luthe) Lysne. She attended Blooming Prairie school and was later married to Donald Prokopec. They had two children, Ann and Debra. Donald died on September 8, 1973. On October 12, 1974, Maxine was united in marriage to Dr. William Perendy. Maxine was a homemaker for her family and was a former member of Red Oak Grove Church in Blooming Prairie and was a current member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Mankato. Maxine belonged to the local Sons of Norway and loved playing the Dulcimer. She actually belonged to a Dulcimer Club in Arizona.
Maxine is lovingly survived by her daughters, Ann Arnett of Eagle Lake and Debra Luebke of Mankato; the Perendy family, Dr. Tom Perendy, John (Beth Ann) Perendy, Mandy Neisham, Frank Perendy, and Peter Perendy; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four siblings, Donna Symes of Austin, Gene (Barbara) Lysne of Albert Lea, Jimmy (Bev) Lysne of Owatonna, Sharon Johnson of Geneva; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a sister-in-law. Selma Lysne of Austin. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald Prokopec; second husband, Dr. William Perendy; two sons-in-law, Chuck Arnett and Melvin Luebke; a great-great-granddaughter, Belle; five siblings, Esther, Harvey, Agnes, Edna, and Barb.
Memorial Service will be live streamed and available at https://www.mankatomortuary.com/obituaries/maxine-perendy.
