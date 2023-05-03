Max Anthony Tony Stanley

OWATONNA — Max Anthony Stanley (Tony) passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 30. Max was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Beverly, who passed in December, 2022. Max is the father of Tracy Stanley of Anchorage, AK, Brandon Stanley of Monticello, IN, and Christy Hanson (Scott) of Owatonna, MN. He was the proud grandfather of Whitney, Max, Faith, and Anabella, and the great-grandfather of Adaline.
Max was born Augst 29, 1947 in Indianapolis, IN. His formative years were spent in the San Francisco Bay area of California. He was an amazing artist and had a 50+ year career in the commercial jewelry industry. Some highlights of his career included designing custom belt buckles for Willie Nelson and for the Texas state sesquicentennial, as well as designing rings for various Super Bowl teams.
Max loved all forms of water, including the ocean, lakes, rivers, etc. He enjoyed many water-related activities including boating, fishing, and swimming. He was a good cook and loved grilling and cooking for his family, especially his "secret recipe" signature meatloaf. Max attended the Owatonna Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our father's excellent care team at Mayo Clinic, and the amazing and compassionate staff at Alina Hospital who gave him (and us) the very best of care during his final hours.
Max will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
