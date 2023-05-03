Max Anthony Tony Stanley

OWATONNA — Max Anthony Stanley (Tony) passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 30. Max was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Beverly, who passed in December, 2022. Max is the father of Tracy Stanley of Anchorage, AK, Brandon Stanley of Monticello, IN, and Christy Hanson (Scott) of Owatonna, MN. He was the proud grandfather of Whitney, Max, Faith, and Anabella, and the great-grandfather of Adaline.

To plant a tree in memory of Max Stanley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

