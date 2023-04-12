Mathilda Kraay

OWATONNA — Mathilda "Till" Kraay, 93 of Owatonna, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Birchwood Cottages.
She was born July 30, 1929 in Hollandale, MN to Garritt and Mathilda (Schimmel) Van Hal. Till graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1947, and after graduation she started working at Federated Insurance in Owatonna. On October 29, 1951, Till and Bob Kraay were united in marriage and the couple were blessed with four children, Jeff, Judy, Lori and Lisa. After Bob returned home from the service Till devoted her time to her family and volunteer work.
Till was always giving back to the community and instilled a great work ethic in her children. For her hard work she was honored to receive the Book of Golden Deeds Award from the Owatonna Exchange Club. She volunteered with American Cancer Society, Associated Church and Hospital Auxiliary. Till was consistently willing to lend a helping hand.
Till always made time to spend with her family. She attended many of her children's and grandchildren's sporting events and activities. She enjoyed golfing and even scored a hole in one. She was a talented baker and she was well known for her chocolate chip cookies. Till loved to travel both with her family and with Bob in retirement. They traveled in the United States, Canada and Europe. They spent their summers at their cabin on Roberds Lake and winters in Florida.
Faith and family were everything to Till. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and support in every aspect of her life.
Till's family would like to thank the staff at Birchwood Cottages for all the loving care and support they gave their mother and family.
She is survived by her husband Robert "Bob" Kraay of Owatonna; children, Jeff Kraay of Owatonna, Judy (Michael) Morris of Minneapolis, Lori (David) Henry of Faribault, Lisa (Tom) Lammers of Owatonna; grandchildren, Katie Beck, Laura Schreiner, Danny Morris, Kelsie Sears, Jenna Handel, Tara Lammers, Patrick Lammers; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Wilfred "Bill" Van Hal; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garritt and Mathilda Van Hal; brother, Walter Van Hal; sisters, Wilma Goodnature and Julia Torgerson.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Friday, April 28th, 2023 from 4PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11AM at The Associated Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jim Oberg will be officiating. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society, Associated Church, or to a place of the donor's choice.
