Mathilda Kraay

OWATONNA — Mathilda "Till" Kraay, 93 of Owatonna, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Birchwood Cottages.

Service information

Apr 28
Visitation
Friday, April 28, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Apr 29
Visitation
Saturday, April 29, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Associated Church
800 Havana Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Apr 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, April 29, 2023
11:00AM
Associated Church
800 Havana Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
