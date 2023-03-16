Mary Jo Pfieffer

OWATONNA — Mary Jo Pfieffer of Owatonna died Saturday, March 11, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Jo was born August 10, 1947, at the Owatonna City Hospital to Leonard and Mary (Goehring) Henslin. She was baptized by her grandfather, the Rev. Joseph Goehring and confirmed at the age of 14.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Jo Pfieffer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 24
Visitation
Friday, March 24, 2023
10:00AM-11:20AM
Associated Church
800 Havana Rd.
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 24
Celebration of Life
Friday, March 24, 2023
11:30AM
Associated Church
800 Havana Rd.
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments