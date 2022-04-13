Mary J. Hale

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
OWATONNA — Mary Jon Hale, 81, of Owatonna, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Homestead Hospice House.
She was born November 8, 1940 in Owatonna to William and Sylvia (Ohnstad) Klemmer. Mary grew up in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1959. After graduating she met Todd Hale and they were married on April 9th, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Mary served many years on the hospital board and served as past president of Woman's Club. She really enjoyed spending time with her family and attending many of her grandchildren's events. She supported them through hockey, band, and figure skating. Mary was known for her green thumb and spending time tending to her flower garden. When she wasn't doing that, she loved to play bridge, sew garments and clothing, and collect cardinal figurines. People that knew Mary would say that she was a kind, generous, and proud lady.
She is survived by her husband Todd Hale of Owatonna; sons, Steve (Julie) Hale of Owatonna, Tim (Noelle) Hale of Eagan; daughter Allison (Steven) Butler of Eagan; grandchildren Justin, Haley, Stephanie, Sean, Robin, Riley, Casey, Susanna, and Piper; great-grandchildren Lilla, Finn and Ellorie;, sister, Julie Knapp of Faribault; and cousins, Jannie Fitch of Cloquet, and Lorraine Yule of Owatonna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Sylvia Klemmer; sister, Janet Hoberg.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 from 4PM to 7PM . Funeral services will be held Wednesday April 20, 2022 at 11AM at Trinity Lutheran Church with Reverend Todd Buegler officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to the Owatonna Foundation in Mary's name.