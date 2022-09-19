OWATONNA — Mary Hunt, age 60, of Owatonna, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.
Mary Kay, the daughter of Eugene and Esther (Slavik) Hunt, was born on August 28, 1962 in Faribault, MN. Mary grew up in Faribault and graduated from Bethlehem Academy with the Class of 1980. She then received a degree in Cosmetology of Hair Design in St. Cloud. She worked in the Cosmetology field for 7 years before realizing her calling was in the healthcare field. She spent 10 years in the Northfield Hospital Emergency Room as a Health Unit Coordinator and then another 10 years at the Faribault Allina Clinic. She met the love of her life, Randy Christy in 2012. While she didn't have any children of her own, she loved babysitting all her many nieces and nephews. While she wasn't working, Mary enjoyed playing softball, fishing, working in her flower gardens, feeding the birds, going to the beach, and spending time with her family. Mary enjoyed being a caregiver, whether it was for the patients she encountered at work or her father and grandmother. She loved her dogs, Charlie and Nuget.
Mary is survived by her significant other, Randy Christey; Randy's children, Joey (Megan) Christey and their children, Kason, Karter, and Layla, and Erin (Jason) Fink; mother, Esther (Wayne) Winjum; siblings, Pat (Carla) Hunt, Dan (Rose) Hunt, Tim Hunt (Peggy Milewski), Chris (Justine) Hunt and Colleen (Dan) Caron; siblings-in-law, Greg Doherty and Kathy Hunt; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Hunt; maternal and paternal grandparents; brother, Scott Hunt; sister, Sheila Doherty; sister-in-law, Jan Hunt; and nephew, Justin Hunt.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, Faribault with Bernadette Tatge Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
