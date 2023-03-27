Mary Helen Frodl Williams

COMSTOCK, MI — Mary Williams, age 70, of Comstock Park Michigan, died on March 22, 2023, at St. Ann's Home in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Mary Helen Frodl, the daughter of William and Helen (Maas) Frodl, was born on February 7, 1953, in Waseca, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waseca. She grew up on the family farm located near Meriden. After attending school in Owatonna, she graduated from Owatonna High School in 1971. Mary continued her education at the University of Minnesota and received a Bachelor of Science in German Education in 1975. Immediately upon graduating from the University of Minnesota, Mary spent the next several months in Germany. She returned to Minnesota and was employed with ADM in Minneapolis.
In 1979, she was employed by Hilti Inc. in Minneapolis, knowing that Hilti would soon relocate to Tulsa OK. She worked at Hilti until 1997 when Whirlpool contacted her for a position they had in the new Tulsa facility under construction. In 2001 she accepted a new position with Whirlpool, Kitchen Aid Division, in Greenville Ohio until she retired in 2007.
On December 14, 1984, she married Donald R Williams in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Mary enjoyed running, biking, and traveling. She and Don continued their love of travel to include all 50 states, most of the Canadian Provinces and several European Countries. Mary embraced Don's love of old cars and hot rods and the friends they made among the many events they attended throughout the States. She also enjoyed tending to her flowers in the landscaping around her home. Mary was very fluent in the German language and was an accomplished organist and pianist.
She is survived by her husband Donald R Williams of Comstock Park, Michigan, step children Kristi Williams of Grand Rapids, MI, Jason Williams of Tulsa, OK, Amber Williams of Dallas, TX; mother, Helen Frodl of Owatonna; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; siblings Steven (DeeAnn) Frodl of Owatonna, Judy (Jim) Quinlivan of Owatonna, Carolyn Frodl of Owatonna, Douglas (Jennifer) Frodl of Saint Ansgar, Iowa and Kimberly (Kirk) Sorensen of Hayfield, MN; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father William, and brothers Dennis Frodl and Bruce Frodl. In Lieu of flowers, please give to your charity of choice.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waseca. Family and friends may gather from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Friday at the church.