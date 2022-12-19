Mary D. Trenda

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. Winds
could gust as high as 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
OWATONNA — Mary Dean Trenda, 83, died Friday, December 16, 2022 surrounded by family.
Mary was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 3, 1939 to CJ and El Dean McGrane. She graduated from Holy Angels High School in 1957 as the Valedictorian. Upon graduation from high school, she pursued her calling in attending nursing school at the College of St. Theresa in Winona. Mary graduated with a Bachelor of Science - RN degree in 1961. She completed her nursing clinical at St. Mary's in Rochester. She married the love of her life Don Trenda on February 24, 1962. Don and Mary were wed at St. Robert's Catholic Church in Milwaukee. After their wedding, they moved to the Trenda farm in Owatonna where they raised their five children
On March 1, 1961, Mary started her nursing career at the Owatonna Hospital where she worked for thirty six years in many departments. From 1970 until 1987, Mary was also a part-time nurse at St. Mary's Catholic School. She retired from the Owatonna Hospital on June 30, 1997 as a mental health nurse. Mary attempted to fully retire from nursing two times, but never quite had the knack for it. Mary was instrumental in organizing the first parish nursing program in Owatonna. She was a very active member of Sacred Heart Church from cleaning, to providing music, and nursing ministries. She also helped found the Healthy Senior program in Owatonna, and continued supporting the parish in many ways.
Mary enjoyed sports: she was an avid Packer AND Viking fan. She was so proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Mary was there for family no matter what. Mary is survived by her husband Don, her children Caroline (Michael) Mazza, Mike (Tammy) Trenda, Tracie (Rod) Peterson, Pete Trenda, and Ginny (Jon) Russell, sixteen grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, CJ and El Dean McGrane, and two great grandsons.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am with funeral service at 11:00 am. A luncheon will follow. All are welcome to attend rosary service prior to visitation at 9:15 am.
Private burial will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to benefit Benedictine Care Center of Owatonna and St. Jude's Children's Cancer Center.