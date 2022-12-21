OWATONNA — Mary Beth Borgia's soul left earth on December 20, 2022. Her "it is what it is" acceptance and wonderful sense of humor carried her through life's challenges, especially with MS, and then cancer. She will be greatly missed. Memorials are preferred to the MS Society, Homestead Hospice House, Steele County Humane Society and Elevation North Church.

