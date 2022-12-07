Marlin Kruckeberg

CLAREMONT — Marlin Ewald Kruckeberg, 84, of Claremont, passed away on Monday, December 5th, 2022 at the Owatonna Hospital.

To send flowers to the family of Marlin Kruckeberg, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 12
Visitation
Monday, December 12, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. John Lutheran Church
1301 Lincoln Avenue South
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 12
Funeral Service
Monday, December 12, 2022
11:00AM
St. John Lutheran Church
1301 Lincoln Avenue South
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments