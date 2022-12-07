Marlin Kruckeberg

CLAREMONT — Marlin Ewald Kruckeberg, 84, of Claremont, passed away on Monday, December 5th, 2022 at the Owatonna Hospital.
He was born May 14, 1938, in Owatonna to Ewald and Hertha (Schmidt) Kruckeberg. Marlin graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1955. After graduation, he continued to work on the family farm while he was employed at Bixby Feed Mill. In 1961, he enlisted in the United States Army Reserves from which he was honorably discharged in 1967. He married Theresa Zak on November 20, 1965; and their marriage of 57 years was blessed with four children.
Marlin and his family lived in Blooming Prairie where he worked as an assistant manager at Prairie Farm Services. In 1976, Marlin became manager at the feed service in Kiester. Moving back to the Kruckeberg farm in 1980, Marlin began raising row crops and hogs until he started a hog business in 1994. He retired in his late seventies, but he continued to enjoy maintaining his over-a-century-old family homestead.
Marlin's other joys included a yearly family fishing trip to Big Sand Lake near Remer, playing Smear with his in-laws, Alfred and Getrude Zak, attending his children's high school and college track meets. He also liked taking the family to watch the Minnesota Twins, hosting an old-fashioned hotdog roast to spend time with his children and grandchildren, and reading the Bible.
He is survived by his wife Theresa Kruckeberg of Claremont; children, Lori (Anthony) Mattson of Coon Rapids; Randy (Shannon) Kruckeberg of Claremont; Jeanne (James) Ide of Arlington; Ronnie Kruckeberg of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Alexa Mattson, Jonathan Muncil, Jessica (Mike) Petefish, Alex Kruckeberg, Justin (Lindsey) Ide, Jaime Ide, Janessa (Jon) Rose, Kayla (Josh) Brooks, Dylan (Hannah Decowski) Kruckeberg, Cody Kruckeberg, and Jena Kruckeberg; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Myrna (Ray) Stroh; brother, Gary (Elaine) Kruckeberg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ewald and Hertha Kruckeberg; sister, Ardis Reed; and brother, Reuben Kruckeberg.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 12th, 2022 at 11AM at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Dave Klawiter officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Owatonna.
