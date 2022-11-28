OWATONNA — Marlene F. Grunhovd, 83, of Owatonna, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Owatonna Hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Grunhovd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Storm Warnings may be issued if confidence increases in having snowfall totals in excess of 6 inches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
OWATONNA — Marlene F. Grunhovd, 83, of Owatonna, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Owatonna Hospital.
She was born January 23, 1939 to Henry and Florence (Gasner) Brase. Marlene graduated from Owatonna High School as a part of the 1957 class. She would then be united in marriage to Gerald Grunhovd on June 1st, 1958 at St. John Church in Owatonna. Marlene work various jobs before working at Trinity Lutheran Church with Gerald where they work together for 23 years before retiring. Marlene loved to play cards and bingo, shopping and to travel to various destinations around the world. But most of all she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
She is survived by her children, Mark (and Stacey) Grunhovd of Beulah, ND,Gail (and Bob) Subra of Austin, Gary (and Diane) Grunhovd of Faribault,: grandchildren, Katie (and Nick) Lunning, Jenny Subra (and Tyler Diercks), Cory (and Audra) Grunhovd, Ashley (and Dusty) Njaa, Amber Erler, Jonathan (and Kim) Grunhovd; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers Dalmer Brase of Owatonna, Orville (and Sandy) Brase of Owatonna, and Dennis (and Sandy) Brase of Cumming, GA.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Grunhovd, parents Henry and Florence Brase, and brother Baby Boy Grunhovd.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 from 5PM to 8PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at 11AM at Trinity Lutheran Church with The Reverend Todd Buegler officiating. Interment will be in the Owatonna memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.