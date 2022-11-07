Marlene Erickson

ALTOONA, WI — Marlene Janet Erickson, 90, of Altoona, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022 at Oak Gardens Assisted Living.
Marlene was born July 11, 1932 in St. Paul, MN to Isaac & Gertrude (Porten) Parker. She married Arlan C. Erickson June 5, 1971 and they settled in Eau Claire, WI.
Marlene worked as a secretary for the University of Eau Claire until her retirement. During her years of working and retirement, she was involved in numerous activities.
Marlene loved to sing and dance, and was a member of the Valley Gospel Choir. Her favorite color was blue, she enjoyed attending concerts, weddings and gatherings of all sorts, traveling or just driving about, spending time with dogs, helping others, donating her time and monies to charities, and most of all going to wineries for cocktail hour. Nothing like enjoying a cocktail, especially her glass of wine, after a long day.
Marlene is survived by her special friend Judy Alf; goddaughter Laurie Schweig; and many other friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arlan; and her parents.
Marlene will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna, MN.
