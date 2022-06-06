OWATONNA — Marlen "Swede" Madsen, 83, of rural Owatonna, died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Owatonna Hospital.
He was born July 5, 1938 in Claremont, Minnesota the son of Louie and Clara (Howard) Madsen. He grew up in Claremont where he attended school.
Marlen married Judy Rasmussen in January of 1960 and the couple had four children, Vicki, Shelley, Mark and Scott. They later divorced. On October 23, 1982, he married Kathleen Vasicek at the Little Brown Church in Iowa.
Marlen worked at the Claremont Creamery, Skelly Gas Station in Dodge Center, Culligan in Kasson, the Owatonna Elevator and retired from Rice Lake State Park.
He loved his family (especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren), spending time outdoors, tinkering in the shop, visiting with people, polka music, bowling and baseball (in his younger years). He also enjoyed his best friend, his dog Cocoa.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Madsen of Owatonna; children, Vicki (and Ron) Dagit of Owatonna, Shelley (and Bob) Hrdlichka of Owatonna, Mark (and Jody) Madsen of Owatonna, Scott (and Alison) Madsen of Owatonna and Theresa (and Jason) Dekker of Owatonna; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and two on the way; siblings, Marvin "Mick" (and Connie) Madsen, Richard "Dick" (and Irmgard) Madsen, Kathy (and Jeff) Johnson, Maxine "Max" Dalland, Barbara "Barb" (and Paula Freiheit) Madsen and Judy (and Paul) Perry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Clara Madsen; granddaughter, Nacia Wilson; brother, Bob Madsen; sister, Darlene Lussier; and nephews, Blake Madsen and Todd Perry.
A Memorial Service will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Jacie Richmond of St. John Lutheran Church will officiate. Interment will be in the Saco Cemetery in Somerset Township.
