Mark Christian Johnson

OWATONNA — Mark C. Johnson, 79, of Owatonna passed away peacefully on Thursday September 7th at Medford Senior Care.

Service information

Sep 11
Visitation
Monday, September 11, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Sep 11
Funeral Service
Monday, September 11, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Sep 11
Graveside Service
Monday, September 11, 2023
12:00PM-12:30PM
Owatonna Memorial Gardens
3627 N County Rd 45
Owatonna, MN 55060
