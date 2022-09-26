OWATONNA — Lois Marilyn Smith, age 92, of Owatonna, formerly of Morristown, died on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, Owatonna. Interment will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to service on Friday at church.
Lois Marilyn, was born on November 27, 1929, to Harold and Lois (Knauss) Buscho in Morristown. She graduated from Morristown High School and attended nursing school in Red Wing. She married Gordon Smith on November 4, 1953, in Waterville. Marilyn was formerly employed as a registered nurse at the Faribault Regional Center. She loved to read her Bible and was involved with her church. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and later in life, enjoyed traveling with Gordon.
She is survived by her children, Dan (and Deb) of Kilkenny, Chris (and Deb) and Sam (and Jamie) both of Waseca, Andy (and Cheryl) of Owatonna and Sara (and David) Staley of New Richland; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Carol Little of Dundas and sister-in-law, Jeanette Kuball of Morristown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lois; husband, Gordon; siblings, Charlotte Morgan and Jim, Dave and Lenny Buscho.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.