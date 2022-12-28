OWATONNA — Marilyn L. Braatz, 83, from Owatonna, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at her son's home in Randle, WA.
She was born January 12, 1939, in Dodge Center, the daughter of Paul and Lorinda (Voll) Hammann.
Marilyn attended a rural school and received her diploma from Dodge Center High school. On June 30,
1961, Marilyn was united in marriage to Roger E. Braatz. Marilyn was active with the Christian Women's
Club, the Red Hatters club, the Friday night group gathering and with her church and family activities.
Her hobbies included arts and crafts, gardening, party planning and entertaining family and friends. She
also volunteered as a Cub Scout leader, hospice care, a local community flower garden, a local
community thrift store and Give Kids the World Organization. Marilyn's world revolved around her
Husband (Roger), 2 sons (Douglas and Daniel), family and friends.
Marilyn is survived by her sons Douglas (Deb) Braatz of Randle, WA, Daniel (Rhonda) Braatz of
Rochester, MN; two sisters, Marion Schmoll of Rose Creek, MN and Dawne Franzen of Rochester, MN; 2
grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and
nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Roger Braatz; her parents, Lorinda (Voll) Hammann and
Paul Hammann; a brother, Duane Hammann; three nephews.
A Celebration of life service will be forth coming in June of 2023.
Memorials are preferred to Good Shepard Lutheran Church
2500 7 th Ave N.E
Owatonna, MN 55060
