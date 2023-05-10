Marie Anne Karaus

OWATONNA — Owatonna lost one of its oldest residents on Friday May 5, 2023.
Marie (Steinbauer) Karaus was born in Owatonna, Minnesota on September 12, 1917, to Clara (Roell) Steinbauer and Joseph Frank Steinbauer. She lived a full life until the age of 105 1⁄2 years. Marie lived her entire life in Owatonna. She attended St. Mary's Academy Grade School and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1935.
Marie was employed as a legal secretary in the office of Steele County Attorney and the law office of Alexander Stone until she married Thomas John Karaus on October 14, 1939, at Sacred Heart Church. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Church.
Longevity ran in Marie's family, one of her desires was to outlive her aunt who lived to be 104. Marie accomplished this goal and many others. Faith and family were most important to her. Those who knew her enjoyed her wit, spunk, and humor. She was an accomplished seamstress and did intricate embroidery and needlepoint work as well.
Marie lived through the Spanish Flu of 1917, Scarlet Fever in the 1920's, Smallpox in 1924, Polio in 1950, and lastly Covid 19.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband Thomas, daughter Patricia Ann Rietz, brothers, Joseph and Edward, and sister Eleanor Edwards.
She is survived by children Thomas (Debra) Karaus of Owatonna, Mary (Adrian) Martinez of Sonoma, CA; son-in-law Neal Rietz of Placida, FL; four grandchildren: Dr. Heather Rietz, Nashville, TN, Jason Rietz, Denver, CO, Joshua (Jacque) Karaus, Owatonna, and Katie (Matt) Karaus Scott, Farmington, MN; and one great-grandchild.
Marie's family would like to thank the staff at Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna, and previous to that, the staff at Ecumen Countryside. A private service will be held at Brick-Meger Funeral Home with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
For more information or to leave a message of condolence, go to www.megercares.com
