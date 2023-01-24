OWATONNA — Marian Hofdahl, 89 of Owatonna died January 23, 2023 at Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna.

Service information

Jan 27
Visitation
Friday, January 27, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Friday, January 27, 2023
11:00AM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
