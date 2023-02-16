Marian D. Simon

OWATONNA — Marian Dorothy Simon, 95, passed away February 12. Born July 31, 1927 to Edward and Agnes (Renchin) Kubicek, she graduated from OHS, worked a short time at OTC before meeting the love of her life, Alfred (Pat) Simon. Married at Sacred Heart Church September 19, 1950 and were blessed with children, Jean (Dave) Westberg, Owatonna and Larry Simon, New Brighton, grandson, Ryan Westberg (Heidi Nichols), Shoreview, granddaughter, Crystal Westberg (Walter E Stoeke lll), Duluth, and great-granddaughter, Alexandra Stoeke.
Survived by brothers Paul (Delores) Kubicek, Gilbert (Sharon) Kubicek, Owatonna, Edward (Melissa Steinbauer) Kubicek, Jr., Williamsburg, VA., many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Leona, husband Pat, brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Theresa) Kubicek.
Being a devout Catholic and homemaker for her family were top priority. Marian loved canning, cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, recycling cards and puzzling. She was very creative and could literally make something out of nothing on demand. She and Pat loved traveling Minnesota to see fall colors and always had a special place in their hearts for Grand Marais, Split Rock Lighthouse, Gooseberry Falls, art and music.
Mass of Christian Burial is set for 11:00 AM Tuesday February 21, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Owatonna, with interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the funeral at church starting at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. Croix Hospice, Albert Lea or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church/St. Mary's School Owatonna.