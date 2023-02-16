Marian D. Simon

OWATONNA — Marian Dorothy Simon, 95, passed away February 12. Born July 31, 1927 to Edward and Agnes (Renchin) Kubicek, she graduated from OHS, worked a short time at OTC before meeting the love of her life, Alfred (Pat) Simon. Married at Sacred Heart Church September 19, 1950 and were blessed with children, Jean (Dave) Westberg, Owatonna and Larry Simon, New Brighton, grandson, Ryan Westberg (Heidi Nichols), Shoreview, granddaughter, Crystal Westberg (Walter E Stoeke lll), Duluth, and great-granddaughter, Alexandra Stoeke.

