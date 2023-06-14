Maria "Vicky" Martinez

OWATONNA — Maria "Vicky" Martinez, 54, of Owatonna died June 13, 2023 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center following a courageous fight against leukema. A visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Friday, June 17th from 3:00 - 6:00 PM and at Iglesia Linaje Escogido on Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Iglesia Linaje Escogido in Owatonna with Pastor Jose Esquivel officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.

