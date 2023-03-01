Margie Lou Dusek

PINE CITY — Margie Lou (Mollenhauer) Dusek of Pine City passed away peacefully Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Welia Health in Mora, Minnesota one month shy of her 98th birthday. Born March 24, 1925 in Owatonna, youngest of three girls born to Herb and Mayme (Guse) Mollenhauer. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1944 and married Al Dusek on October 1, 1946. They were married for almost 65 years prior to his death in 2011.

