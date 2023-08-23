Margie A. Graif

OWATONNA — Margie Graif of Owatonna died August 23, 2023, at Timberdale Trace in Owatonna, MN. Mass of Christian Burial is set for Monday, August 28, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna. A private family burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca, MN. Friends and family may greet the family starting at 9:30 am on Monday at the church. A parish rosary will be recited at 9:00 am at the church.

To plant a tree in memory of Margie Graif as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

