OWATONNA — Margaret "Maggie" Dixon, of Owatonna, died May 28, 2022, at her home. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Owatonna on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The time of service is pending. Maggie will be laid to rest next to her parents at Meadow Ridge Cemetery in Faribault. Brick - Meger Funeral Home of Owatonna is assisting the family.
Margaret Helen Peterson was born December 8, 1943, in Hot Springs, SD, the daughter of Charles "Charlie" and Myrna (Nelson) Peterson. The family moved to Wheaton, MN when Maggie was eight months old and the family lived there until 1957 when the family relocated to Faribault, MN. She attended Faribault Senior High and graduated in 1961. She was honored to be one of the first carhops at the Lavender Inn for Gaylen & Bebe Jensen in 1960; along with five of her high school friends. Maggie attended Luther College in Decorah, IA in the fall of 1961 and continued until she married July 11, 1964. She had two beautiful children, Melinda "Mindy" Joi Cundiff (1969) and Joseph "Joey" Charles Cundiff (1973). Maggie completed her education at MSU, graduating with a major in Elementary Education and a minor in Spanish. She student-taught at Lincoln Elementary and then was hired for a 2nd grade position at McKinley Elementary in Owatonna in 1966, a school known to have excellent teachers and support staff. Her first love was teaching and working with elementary kids.
Maggie married Peter "Pete" Dixon on June 29, 1985, and they would have celebrated their 37th anniversary in 2022. She was blessed with two stepsons, David John Dixon, and Jeff Scott Dixon. The couple loved to camp in the summers and visited most of the state parks in Minnesota. After her husband Pete retired in 2001, the couple took their travel trailer each winter to California, Arizona, Texas, or Florida. The couple enjoyed many international travels and cruises with Maggie's brother and his wife Bill & Linda, made memories of a lifetime. Along with traveling, Maggie loved photography and line dancing, but most of all being with her family and friends.
Maggie leaves behind to carry on her memory her husband Pete, daughter Mindy Cundiff granddaughter Mystery (Brian), great-granddaughter Millicent "Millie" Margaret Brinkman, two stepsons David (Lora) Dixon and Jeff (Bobbie) Dixon; daughter-in-law Krissy Vogel, grandchildren Sophie (age 13) and Joey (age 11), brother Bill (Linda) Peterson; sister-in-law Joan (Ray) Wolf, many grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and special kids Denise DeClerck and Kasey Wright.
Maggie was preceded in death by her son Joe Cundiff in 2016, father Charles Peterson in 1982, mother Myrna Peterson in 2001, sister Fran Langevin (2011), and brother-in-law Al Langevin (2018). Memorials may be directed to Owatonna High School at ISD 761 Foundation 515 - West Bridge Street Owatonna, MN, 55060. Attn: Maggie Dixon Honorary Scholarship Fund.
