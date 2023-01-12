Margaret Ann Ellingson

NORTHFIELD — Margaret Ann (Ahrens) Ellingson died December 30th, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community in Northfield, Minnesota, surrounded by family, following a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. She was 84.
Margaret was born on March 19th, 1938, to Harold and Ruth (Tellin) Ahrens in Washington, Iowa, in the family home on West Madison Street. The Ahrens family soon moved to a farm just north of town where her parents raised three children and built a life together. She attended country school through second grade before going to school in town.
Washington High School's Homecoming Queen moved to Cedar Falls in the fall of 1956 and earned her two-year teaching degree at Iowa State Teachers College. She began a life-long career as a teacher at Milford Township School with a combined kindergarten-first grade classroom. She was married in 1958 to Roger Kleese, and became mother to Greg and Doug in Ames, Iowa, before moving to the suburbs of St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1962. She quickly became an active member of Presbyterian Church of the Way, teaching Sunday school and leading youth groups on canoe trips in the Boundary Waters.
When Tom began first grade, Margaret went back to school to earn her bachelor's degree and eventually re-enter the classroom. For the next fifteen years she taught in Minnesota and Iowa, from kindergarten to upper elementary, shifting to meet her family's needs. With each new assignment she brought an energy and commitment to instill the joy of learning in her students' lives. She is fondly remembered by many former students as a favorite, who encouraged but didn't coddle. Margaret's passion for education made her an obvious choice for the Kenyon School Board in 1982, where she led the charge for a merger with Wanamingo that respected both communities.
Looking for a new challenge after teaching, Margaret embarked on a career as an administrative aide at St. Olaf College for ten years until her retirement. The St. Olaf Christmas Festival was an annual highlight and point of pride for Margaret, and she meticulously kept notes in her calendar to ensure she had tickets as soon as they went on sale.
Margaret married Bernhard "Pete" Ellingson on January 10th, 1997, and the happy couple enjoyed the good life together in Northfield, Denison and Red Wing before moving into their new apartment at Benedictine in August 2021.
Music was an essential part of her life, and Margaret played the piano daily until her condition would not allow. She brought her love of music into the classroom, teaching private piano lessons, playing for United Methodist in Nerstrand and directing the Christmas pageant at First Lutheran in Kenyon.
Margaret's faith gave her strength, and it was an honest and personal faith to which she turned in both times of abundance and of struggle. Starting in 2007, she collected favorite passages of Scripture, notes from friends, and words to live by in her "Grow Old Gratefully" journal which she turned to everyday. Margaret chose a life of gratitude that was obvious to family, friends and those who cared for her as her health deteriorated. She faced her diagnosis clear-eyed and with dignity, and her mind remained sharp.
Margaret often shared that being a good mother and grandmother were her proudest accomplishments.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, sister Reta and brother-in-law Earnie Beemblossom. She is survived by husband Bernhard (Pete), brother Phillip (JoAnne) Ahrens of Grand Haven, Michigan, her three sons Greg (Anngie) Kleese of Northfield, Doug (Mary) Kleese of Kenyon, and Tom (Hilary) Kleese of Verona, Wisconsin, nine grandchildren (Isaac, Katie, Hannah, Roger, Emma, Samantha, Benjamin, Jackson and Joseph) and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation at Michaelson's Funeral in Kenyon Friday January 20 from 4-7. Memorial service 11am 1st Evangelical Lutheran Church Kenyon MN on Saturday January 21st. Visitation on Saturday at the church at 10 am. Livestream the service at https://wearelivetoday.com/scott-beron . There will be a private family graveside ceremony immediately after the service. Lunch and fellowship at the church following.
Memorials may be directed to Kenyon/Wanamingo school district general fund and to Cure PSP www.psp.org