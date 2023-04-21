OWATONNA — Majory A. "Majie" Froehlich, 97, of Owatonna returned to the Lord on April 19, 2023, at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
Majory Anne Hoffman was born on September 25, 1925, in Wessington, S.D., the daughter of James and Mildred (Lundeen) Hoffman. Majory was united in marriage to Edward Tollefson in 1944. She put her husband through college as a secretary for the Beadle County Extension Service, S.D. Bankers Association, and Stephens College, where she edited the Alumnae magazine. She also worked for the Aberdeen Public School System. Her husband Edward passed away in 1965 in Neenah, WI. She and her family moved to Brookings, SD. In 1968, she married Martin "Tardy" Froehlich and moved to her husband's farm in Meriden Township, Steele County.
Majory's deep commitment to serving others included her activities at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Meriden as president of WELCA, a Sunday School teacher, and a Luther League sponsor. She also was the past president of Birthright, a member of the Steele County Executive Extension Board, the past president of KYN Extension Club, a 4-H club leader, a member of the Steele County Public Health Nursing Committee, a Wilson School PTA officer, and a longtime volunteer at Cedarview Care Center.
Majory always appreciated the simple things in life - like a good conversation and good food, a great story, or simply a cup of coffee. She was so skilled in living in the moment, never letting life's destinations get in the way of the journey. Family gatherings, holidays, and birthdays brought her so much joy.
She had a remarkable knack for making people feel special. She was a gifted listener. She touched so many lives and warmed so many hearts during her lifetime.
Majory was known for sharing her many talents from her delicious Christmas baking to her Hardanger embroidery and quilting skills with the church and other outreach organizations. Serving others was the foundation of how she lived her life. Majory will be remembered for her compassionate heart, loving soul, giving nature, honorable character, and her benevolent spirit. She undeniably left her mark on this world.
She is survived by her son Tris (and Pat) Tollefson of Preston, daughter Barbara Zeman of Owatonna and daughters-in-law Emily Tollefson of Owatonna and Janice Tollefson of Springfield. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren Lance (and Tracy) Granquist, Jenni Granquist Meacham (and Ross Meacham), Jesse (and Becky) Tollefson, Jill Tollefson (and Hamish Gordon), Trent (and Christina) Tollefson, Kyle (and Sierra) Tollefson, Katie Tollefson, Trace Tollefson (and Jenna Spitzack), Brianna Bahl (and Jim House), Ross (and Carrie) Bahl, Riley Bahl (and Elizabeth Abrahamson), Joshua (and Nicole) Zeman and Jenna Zeman (and Calvin Rosen); 17 great-grandchildren Abbie and Logan Granquist, Theodore Tollefson, Lochlan and Declan Gordon, Madeline and Benjamin Tollefson, Hadley and Lainey Tollefson, August Abrahamson, Ellis Bahl, Blake and Bridon Bahl, Amelia and Liam Ringer and Layne and Luke Zeman; and one sister Norma Saunders.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward Tollefson and Martin Froehlich, her two sons Richard and Robert Tollefson, her parents, and her two brothers Edward Hoffman and Duane Hoffman.
Visitation will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Meriden on April 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held on April 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Billie Jo Wicks. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Madison, S.D. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Meriden, Mayo Clinic Childhood Cancer Research Fund, or Homestead Hospice House, Patient Care Fund. Brick-Meger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com