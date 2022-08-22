Magdalen Hutton

WEST CONCORD — Magdalen Amelia Hutton, 100, of West Concord, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center.

Service information

Aug 26
Visitation
Friday, August 26, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - West Concord
204 Eugene Street
West Concord, MN 55985
Aug 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 27, 2022
10:00AM
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
720 W. 1st St.
west Concord, MN 55985
Aug 27
Visitation
Saturday, August 27, 2022
9:00AM-10:00AM
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
720 W. 1st St.
west Concord, MN 55985
