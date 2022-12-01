Lyle Hans Rasmussen

OWATONNA — Born November 13, 1935 Died November 29, 2022 at the age of 87 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna with his daughter Pat Blaha & Becky Vick by his side. Lyle lived his whole life in Steele County, growing up in Hope area & meeting his love in life DeLores Buecksler. They married in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Meriden & lived in the Meriden area for their first 12 years then moving to Owatonna. Lyle worked in the automotive repair field for many years owning Lyle's Repair. After quitting the repair business he worked at a local hardware store part time. He enjoyed spending many hours cutting wood & being outdoors. Lyle was proceeded in death by his parents Clarence & Sylvia Rasmussen, his wife DeLores of 59 years, brother Duane & in- laws Paul, Elma, Alfred, Harlan, Eunice & Edwin.
He is survived by his daughter Pat Blaha, brother Glenn (Bob) & Nancy Rasmussen & sister-in-law Ione Rasmussen, grandchildren Kristi Blaha & Calvin O'Brien, Jennifer (Jay) & Bill Bultman, great grandsons Cody, Hunter B, Billy & Hunter O & great great grandson Bentley,special daughter Becky Vick, nieces & nephews Linda, Brian, Tim, Bob & Lori, Sharon, Duane & Jim
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
