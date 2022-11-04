OWATONNA — Luverne William Pechacek was born on June 25, 1937, to Frank and Evelyn Pechacek. He attended Owatonna High School. He married Judy Warner on June 12, 1959. A son, Douglas, was born from that union. They later divorced.
Vern married Dorothy Quimby in May of 1976. He worked for many years at The Gandy Company in Owatonna, followed by a job at Owatonna Tool Company from which he retired at age 62. In retirement, he worked for Owatonna Bus Company, driving all over the United States. He retired from driving bus in 2016 at age 80.
Vern's biggest interests were driving his stock car in many races. He loved going to NASCAR races and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also loved playing his drums with several old-time bands. Luverne and Dorothy enjoyed traveling throughout the country.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy; son Doug Pechacek, Owatonna; stepson Steve Quimby, Eagan; stepdaughters Dawn (Ken) Benson, Owatonna, and Shari (John) Strohschein, Owatonna; grandchildren: Zach (Brittany) Pechacek, New Richland; Heather (Tom) Ewert, New Prague; TJ Pechacek, Owatonna; 6 great-grandchildren: Dylan, Lauren, Avery, Henry, Oliver, and Ridley; one brother Cliff (Joyce) Pechacek, Ely; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Evelyn Pechacek.
Memorial service will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Brick-Meger Funeral Home. Friends may greet the family in the chapel and are invited for food and fellowship in the funeral home reception hall from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow the memorial service at Steele Center Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Luverne Pechacek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.