Lowell H. Mully Mollenhauer

OWATONNA, MN — Lowell H. Mollenhauer, 78, passed peacefully at home surrounded and cared for by his children on August 16, 2023. He was born May 21, 1945, in Owatonna, The son of Lowell Sr and Delma (Caspari) Mollenhauer.

  

