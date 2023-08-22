Lowell H. Mully Mollenhauer

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 115
to 120 this evening, around 110 Wednesday, and around 100
Thursday.
* WHERE...Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower 80s
in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may also
lead to buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
OWATONNA, MN — Lowell H. Mollenhauer, 78, passed peacefully at home surrounded and cared for by his children on August 16, 2023. He was born May 21, 1945, in Owatonna, The son of Lowell Sr and Delma (Caspari) Mollenhauer.