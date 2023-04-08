PRIOR LAKE — Lorraine Shirley Meixner, 89, of Prior Lake, MN passed away on April 5 from natural causes.
Lorraine was born on September 24, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN to Lillie and Albert Hanson. After graduating from Brainerd High School, she went on to attend Lutheran Deaconess Nursing School in Minneapolis where she received her nursing degree.
She was introduced to her future husband, Allan, by her brother, and Lorraine and Allan were married on October 2, 1954. They resided in Owatonna, MN where she worked for 30 years as a registered nurse at Owatonna City Hospital. Together they raised four children.
After retiring, Lorraine and Allan moved to the home they built on Lake Alexander in central Minnesota. They spent 18 years there living the good lake life. They then moved to Baxter, MN and eventually moved to the Twin Cities area and have spent the last nine years there.
Lorraine was a voracious reader, talented crossword puzzler, huge fan of Jeopardy, and was a wealth of knowledge in facts and trivia. She loved music and always found a church choir to sing with no matter where she lived. She instilled the same interests in her children, involving them not only in choir, but piano lessons and other musical instruments.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lillie, and her brother Allen. She is survived by her husband of 69 years Allan, and her four children, Steve (Sherrie) Meixner of Moorhead, MN, Karen (Ron) Shutt of Boise, ID, Patty (Dave) Dronen of Prior Lake, MN, and Julie (Scott) O’Neill of Sandy, UT., along with her six grandchildren, Brad, Joe, Noah, Patrick, Maggie and Paul, and numerous nieces and a nephew.
A service will be held at a later date.
