Lorraine Mary Grass

OWATONNA — Lorraine Grass lifelong resident of Owatonna died July 15, 2022 at Ecumen Brooks in Owatonna. Mass of Christian Burial is set for Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the mass at the church. The Catholic Daughters will recite a rosary starting at 10:10 am at the church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Owatonna.
Lorraine was born October 30, 1924 in Owatonna, the daughter of Christian and Martha M. (Fisher) Grass. Lorraine graduated from Owatonna High School in 1942. After high school, Lorraine worked at Yellowstone National Park for one summer. She worked in the kitchen at the Owatonna Hospital for a short time, then started her career with Federated Insurance that lasted 44 years until her retirement in 1989. She was a life member of the Catholic Daughters of America and a member of St. Joseph Church. Her hobbies included gardening, bird watching, spending time outdoors, and fishing.
Lorraine is survived by a sister-in-law Virginia Grass of Medford, cousins and nieces and nephews.
