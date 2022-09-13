Lorraine Helen Bakko

OWATONNA — Lorraine Helen (Kitzman) Bakko met the Lord in Heaven on September 12, 2022 at age 102. Lorraine was born in Kenyon MN on April 16, 1920. She was the eldest of two daughters of Edwin & Laura (Bollenbach) Kitzman. Lorraine was the first in her family to graduate from high school. She was a member of the Kenyon High School Sobriety League & Girls Glee Club. Lorraine was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.

