Lorraine Helen Bakko

OWATONNA — Lorraine Helen (Kitzman) Bakko met the Lord in Heaven on September 12, 2022 at age 102. Lorraine was born in Kenyon MN on April 16, 1920. She was the eldest of two daughters of Edwin & Laura (Bollenbach) Kitzman. Lorraine was the first in her family to graduate from high school. She was a member of the Kenyon High School Sobriety League & Girls Glee Club. Lorraine was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.
At age 19 Lorraine married Lorenzo (Wren) Bakko, a candy & tobacco salesman. With their two young daughters they moved to Owatonna MN in 1944. Lorraine was a full-time mother & community volunteer. She devoted 10 years as an enthusiastic Girl Scout Leader & Girl Scout Council President. She served the PTA in many leadership positions. She was a Life Member of the Owatonna Historical Society & a Charter Member of Owatonna Women’s Club.
At Owatonna United Methodist Church Lorraine served as Sunday School & Vacation Bible School teacher & in various capacities on the church board. She was President of Homemakers Club & Wesleyan Service Guild. Lorraine received an Honorary Life Membership from the United Methodist Women. She served as secretary of Methodist Youth Work also. In 1958 Lorraine, Wren & daughters were named SE District Methodist Family of the Year.
Lorraine will always be remembered as a devoted wife, parent & volunteer. She shared her time & talents with a grateful heart. In later years her passion was communicating in her impeccable handwriting through letters to family & friends across the US. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lorenzo, & daughter, Judith. Lorraine is survived by daughter, Angela (Paul) Erickson of Englewood FL; 3 grandchildren, Tyler
(Peggy) Erickson, Britt (David) Olson of Louisville KY & Jay (Brenda) Stoltman of Owatonna MN; 4 great grandchildren, Stephen Erickson, Blake & Jade Stoltman & Vanessa Sorvaag; 3 great great grandsons, Reilo, Quinn & Rory Sorvaag; nephew, Scott (Julie) Schmidt, niece, Sandra Terrell; relatives & friends.
Heartfelt thanks to Jay & Brenda Stoltman who lovingly cared for Lorraine in her final 3 years. Grateful thanks to Marcia Hand, Connie Wolfe, Visiting Angels & Owatonna Hospice. The family suggests memorials to Owatonna United Methodist Church & Multiple Sclerosis Society of Minnesota. A private family Celebration of Life & internment will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Bakko as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.