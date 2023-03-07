Lorraine Clemmensen

MEDFORD — Lorraine Wilamena Clemmensen, 98, of Medford, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna.

To send flowers to the family of Lorraine Clemmensen, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Friday, March 10, 2023
9:30AM-10:30AM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 10
Funeral Service
Friday, March 10, 2023
10:30AM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments