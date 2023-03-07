Lorraine Clemmensen

MEDFORD — Lorraine Wilamena Clemmensen, 98, of Medford, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna.
She was born December 12, 1924 on a farm in Blooming Prairie Township, Steele County, Minnesota along with her twin sister, Maurene, to Frank and Alma (Eaker) Borchert. She grew up on the farm and attended country school through the eighth grade.
She married Donald L. Clemmensen on April 9, 1947, at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Blooming Prairie. She farmed with Donald for 20 years on his family's farm near Pratt. The couple lived in Owatonna and Medford. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Lorraine has been a resident of Benedictine (formerly Koda) Living Community since 2015.
She is survived by nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Alma Borchert; husband, Donald Clemmensen (2013); son, Dr. Darrell Clemmensen (1996); brother, Woodrow Borchert (1984); twin sister, Maurene Grunwald (2019) and two infant sisters.
A funeral service will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be in the Union Cemetery, rural Blooming Prairie.
Memorials are preferred to Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
