OWATONNA — Lois L. Oeltjenbruns, 98, of Owatonna, died Monday, May 2, 2022 at Traditions I in Owatonna.
She was born November 3, 1923 to Henry and Mollie (Sexter) Nelson. She attended District 26 school near Pratt. On October 21, 1943, she married Walter Oeltjenbruns at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna. They had two sons, Dennis and Curtis. They farmed up until 1999 in Havana Township.
Lois was a homemaker and a helpmate to Walter. She was a great cook and together they enjoyed being with friends and polka dancing.
Lois was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church where she was active in WELCA and the women's circle.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis (La) of Marshall and Curtis (Karen) of Claremont; six grandchildren, Adam (Stacy), Joy Oeltjenbruns, Seth (Megan) , Alan (Lisa), Paul (Breana), Mark (Jessica); 21 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Lester (Betty) Oeltjenbruns of Owatonna and sister-in-law, Arlene Sahl of Longmont, CO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Henry and Mollie; husband, Walter (2009); grandson, Ryan; four sisters and one brother.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Avenue South in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Dave Klawiter will officiate. Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery in Owatonna at 9:00 AM Monday. Livestream the service at www.stjohnowatonna.org/Live-Stream
Memorials are preferred to St. John Lutheran Church.
