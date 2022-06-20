BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Lois Elizabeth Winzenburg, age 86 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, Minnesota. Lois Elizabeth Underwood was born October 3, 1935, at home in Dodge County, Minnesota, to Eli and Elizabeth (Wencl) Underwood. She attended country school, then graduated as the valedictorian from Blooming Prairie High School in 1952. After graduation, she attended Mankato Commercial College for secretarial studies and was top of her class. Following school, she worked for Green Giant Company in LeSuer in the personnel department and the Blooming Prairie Elevator. On April 28, 1956, she was united in marriage to Kenneth at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie. Their marriage was blessed with eight children. After raising her family Lois returned to work at the Blooming Prairie Clinic for eight years. Then she went to work at the Owatonna Clinic in the business office for 10 years before retiring in 2001. Lois was a member of St. Columbanus Catholic Church and an active volunteer at the Blooming Prairie Servicemen's Club. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, computers, and sewing. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Lois will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Mary Jo Winzenburg of Owatonna, MN, Steve (Ann) Winzenburg of Blooming Prairie, MN, Nancy (Brad) Johnson of Lakeville, MN, Timothy Winzenburg of Denver, CO, Thomas (Suzanne) Winzenburg of Knoxville, TN, Jeanne (Tom Conroy) Johnson of Minneapolis, MN, Daniel Winzenburg of Burnsville, MN, Peggy (Don) Nordine of Rochester, MN; 15 grandchildren, Lucas (Katie), Jessica, Patrick (Sara), Danielle (Ryan), Brandon (Anna), Meagan, Stephanie (Matthew), Ashley, Camden, Mack (Brooke), Collin (Elissa), Seth, Samuel (Alex), Isaiah, and Maya; and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Winzenburg; parents, Eli and Elizabeth Underwood; brother, Ronald Underwood; and sister, June Trom.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will be in St. Columbanus Catholic Cemetery, Blooming Prairie. Memorials are preferred to Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, Minnesota, St Columbanus Catholic Church or recipient of donor's choice. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.