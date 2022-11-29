OWATONNA — Lloyd Franklin Strawmatt, age 88, of Owatonna, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community.
To send flowers to the family of Lloyd Strawmatt, please visit Tribute Store.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
OWATONNA — Lloyd Franklin Strawmatt, age 88, of Owatonna, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community.
Friends may greet the family from 2-5:00 PM Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Brick Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Owatonna.
Lloyd was born August 20, 1934, to Theodore and Florence (Gilbertson) Strawmatt in Lake City, MN. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1952. He went on to attend Deforest Training in Chicago for T.V. repair. He worked in Chicago in metal work and then learned the trade of tool and die. Lloyd married Audrey Spinler in 1956 at Trinity Lutheran Church. They built and made their home in Steele Center.
Lloyd took a job at Owatonna Tool Company. He worked in the tool room in research and development for 38 years. Lloyd was a member of the Izaak Walton League and a church usher for over 60 years. His hobbies included woodworking, fishing, and hunting. Most of all he loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Lloyd is survived by children, Kendall (Laura) Strawmatt, Owatonna, Lorel (Mark) Gardner, Owatonna; grandchildren, Kelli, Connie (Jessi), Cade, Carter, Kylie; one sister-in-law, Joan Strawmatt, Cottage Grove, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Gerald; and sister Carol Hrdlichka.
For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.