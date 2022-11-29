Lloyd Strawmatt

OWATONNA — Lloyd Franklin Strawmatt, age 88, of Owatonna, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community.

Service information

Dec 5
Funeral Service
Monday, December 5, 2022
11:00AM
Dec 5
Visitation
Monday, December 5, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Dec 4
Visitation
Sunday, December 4, 2022
2:00PM-5:00PM
