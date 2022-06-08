Lisa Skalicky

ALTURA — Lisa Rae Skalicky, 62, of Altura, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospitals, Methodist Campus in Rochester. She was born, August 11, 1959, to George and LaVonne (Standke) Meixner in Owatonna, where she was raised. Lisa Rae attended Lincoln Elementary School before graduating from Owatonna High School in 1978. She and Allan Skalicky married on September 27, 1980. They moved to Winona moving to Altura in 1989 to make their home. Lisa Rae was the Director of First Impressions at Merchants Bank in Winona, until her recent retirement. Her work as the greeter at Merchants Bank suited her vibrant and outgoing nature. She loved to talk with friends, old and new and was an adventurous soul.
Lisa had a deep faith, as a member of Our Savior Moravian Church in Altura. Her favorite past times were spending time in her flower garden and making greeting cards.
She is survived by her husband, Allan, and a daughter, Brianna Skalicky, both of Altura. She is further survived by her five siblings: Sandra (Dan) Janke, and Pamela (Dave) Kasper, both of Owatonna, Judy Meixner, of Tucson, AZ, Michael (Denise) Meixner of Owatonna, and Jody (Ron) Kaiser, of Rushford, and many nieces and nephews. Lisa Rae was preceded in death by a daughter, Alyn, her parents, a nephew, David, and grandparents.
Funeral Services for Lisa Rea will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Our Savior Moravian Church in Altura with Pastor Dave Sobek officiating. A visitation will be at the church Friday, June 10, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at the church. Friends may also call one hour before services on Saturday, June 11. www.hofffuneral.com.
