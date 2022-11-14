Linda Wollin

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — Linda Lou (Waage) Wollin, 81, of Lake Havasu City, AZ, formerly of Owatonna, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her home.

Service information

Nov 18
Visitation
Friday, November 18, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Nov 18
Memorial Service
Friday, November 18, 2022
2:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
