LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — Linda Lou (Waage) Wollin, 81, of Lake Havasu City, AZ, formerly of Owatonna, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her home.
Linda is survived by her son, Todd (and Sherry Allen) Wollin of Austin, daughters, Jody (and Dan) Wolters of Owatonna, Karla (and Marty) Prins of Morristown; grandchildren, Zachary (and Kayla) Prins, Nikole (and Johnathan) Manges; great-grandchildren Maddux Prins, Everleigh and Rhett Manges; sister, Rita (and Gene) Michaelson of Owatonna; sister-in-law, Deb Waage; special friend, Bruce Lee; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Darryl Wollin; parents, Enok (and Agnes) Waage; brother, Roger Waage.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2PM at Michaelson Funeral Home with visitation one-hour prior. Pastor Dave Klawiter officiating. Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery in Owatonna. Memorials are preferred to River Valley Hospice in Lake Havasu City or to donor's choice.
To send flowers to the family of Linda Wollin, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.