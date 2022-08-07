Lillie Oeltjenbruns

LITCHFIELD, MINNESOTA — Lillie Mae Oeltjenbruns, age 90, of Litchfield, died on August 4, 2022, in Shakopee, MN. A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Lillie, daughter of Hazel (nee Chandler) Born and Albert Born was born on September 30, 1931, in Meriden, MN.She was baptized on July 29, 1940, and confirmed on May 13, 1945, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Meriden.She attended Meriden schools through 8th grade and graduated from Owatonna Public Schools in 1949.She married Emil Oeltjenbruns on January 21, 1951, in Meriden. Together they raised their family in Waseca, MN, eventually moving to Crookston, MN where they owned and operated the J-H Motel. In 1978, they moved to Litchfield, owning and operating the Highlander Center Laundromat.After the death of her husband, Lillie sold the laundromat and worked for Modern Quilters in Litchfield until her retirement.
Lillie was active in her church, participating in BREW, the quilting group and volunteering in the office. She collected butterflies, enjoyed her tulips and lilies and making peach jam with and for her family. She loved and was proud of her entire family.
She is survived by her daughters, Lola Mensing of Shakopee, Sandy Carlson of Eden Prairie, Gail Mittelsteadt of Faribault and Avis (Randy) Hammer of Livingston, MT; 9 grandchildren, Jill (Scott) Kelly, Sara (Karl) Hemmesch, Colleen (Andy) Pond, Jennifer (Vincent) Giambrone, Arthur (Becky) Carlson, Will (Heidi) Mittelsteadt, Ryan (Kendra) Hammer, Lisa Hammer and Jared (Larissa) Hammer; 17 great-grandchildren; one sister, Violet Wencl of Lakeville; sisters-in -law, Pat Oeltjenbruns of Mantorville and Pat Born of Waseca; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years; her parents; two brothers, Donald and Stanley; and four sisters, Hyacynth Born, Iris Vangsness, Lavonna Hollo and Fern Garber.
