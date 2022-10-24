Lilias "Lil" Langer

OWATONNA — Lilias "Lil" Albertha Langer, 93, of Owatonna, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center.
She was born at home on June 11, 1929, in Wheeling Township, Minnesota the daughter of Frank and Bertha (Wille) Piepho. She attended school at Owatonna High School and graduated in 1948. Lilias married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Langer, on October 29, 1950, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church and they have been together for 63 wonderful years. In her high school years until marriage, she worked as a waitress in a downtown Owatonna cafe. In the late 1960's she worked in accounts payable at Josten's until her retirement in 1992.
Lilias was a member of the Red Hats Society and was also a member of the Eagles. She was a very active member of the Our Savior's Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School. She enjoyed horses, cats, fishing, camping, boating, hunting pheasants, gardening and making grape jam which the grandchildren loved.
She is survived by her children, Debra (Timothy) DeVries of Hartford, SD, and Murray (Susan) Langer of Owatonna; 3 grandchildren, Sarah DeVries, Cody (Allie) DeVries and Melissa Langer; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Floyd Piepho of Woodbury; sister, Delores Smith of Cheyenne, WY, and brother-in-law, Dewey Long of Albert Lea.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Langer, son, Corey Langer, grandson, Joseph "Joey" Langer, four brothers, Norman, Reuben, Ralph, Wayne Piepho and one sister, Gladys Long.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Friday, October 28th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Saturday from 12:00 - 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church with Reverend Ron Huber officiating. Livestream available at: https://wearelivetoday.com/lilias-langer . Interment will be in the Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Owatonna.
To send flowers to the family of Lilias "Lil" Langer, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.