OWATONNA — Leslie Ernest Anderson died Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN at the age of 85.
Les was born in Duluth, MN on November 10, 1937 to Ernest and Dorothy (Patskowski) Anderson. After growing up in Duluth, he continued his education at the University of Minnesota - Duluth before transferring to the Twin Cities campus to finish his masters degree in mechanical engineering in 1962. He spent most of his nearly 40 year career in the aerospace division of Rosemount Engineering.
Les married Carol Mills on August 1, 1964 at United Methodist Church in Montevideo, MN. They had two children—Matthew Anderson and Michelle Olsen—and five grandchildren: Brandon and Elizabeth (Tucker Bohall) Anderson and Melia, Jolee, and Joshua Olsen. Les and Carol lived in Shorewood, MN until 2004, before moving to Chanhassen, MN and later to Owatonna, MN.
Les loved the outdoors, stating this is where he felt closest to the Lord. He enjoyed his flower gardens, camping, hunting and fishing trips. Les and Carol also enjoyed traveling and being at their lake property in Park Rapids, MN. He spent numerous hours teaching his children and grandchildren to fish and water ski. Mostly, Les loved his family.
Les is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, as well as his sister Diane (Bob) Bolles, his brother-in-law Gordy (Darla) Mills, his sisters-in-law Glennis (Roger) Jorgenson, Sue Lewis, and Sandi Flinn, many nieces and nephews, and his lifetime fishing and hunting friend Rick (Judy) Johnson.
Les was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters-in-law Jim and Darlene Pearson, Marilyn Mateski, and Harvey Lewis.
A celebration of Les’ life will be held at 11:00 am on April 14th at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church in Owatonna, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
