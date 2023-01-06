LaVonne Bonnie Walker

OWATONNA — LaVonne "Bonnie" Walker, 87, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, January 3rd at the Owatonna Hospital with her son, Darrin, by her side. She was born in Faribault, Minnesota, on April 25th, 1935, the daughter of Lewis B. Smith, Sr. and Mildred M. (Kniefel) Smith. She grew up in Faribault and later graduated from Medford High School in 1953. She was active in drama, glee club and band. She played the violin and clarinet and later taught herself how to play the organ. She excelled in high school and was named class valedictorian. She received a scholarship to attend any of the private universities or colleges in Minnesota but was unable to take attend college. After high school, she worked as a secretary to the head of the Shattuck School. She married Donald "Donnie" Walker on December 10th, 1955. She worked at several other places before settling in on the farm full-time. They moved to the Walker family farm in 1966, the same year Donnie started his first business in Kenyon. She would say that the years spent on the farm were some of her happiest.

