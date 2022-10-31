Laurens A. Blankers

CLAREMONT — Laurens Arthur Blankers passed away, at the age of 89 years old, on October 25, 2022, due to complications related to a fall and pneumonia.
Laurens Arthur Blankers, known to his family as Art, was born on January 20, 1933, to Laurens Jr. and Mattie (Peelen) Blankers on their family farm near Archer, Iowa. He has been involved in music all his life and was an avid reader. At age 14 in 1947, he began playing piano and organ for worship services at his family's church, Archer Reformed Church. He graduated from Archer Consolidated School in 1951. He earned a BA in Music Education from Iowa State Teachers College in 1955 (now UNI). While at ISTC, he played in the college's band and orchestra and also served as the college's carillonneur. He was drafted into the Army in July 1956 and was first stationed at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. After basic training, he was assigned to the Band Training Unit, where he played tuba. He was then assigned to the 55th Army Band at Fort Polk near Leesville and DeRidder, Louisiana, where he played in concert and marching bands. He served there until he was released in July 1958. While in the Army, he played piano in an off-duty small ensemble for dances at service clubs and NCO clubs, as well as organ for chapel services. When he shared this with his family, he would always add he earned more playing for these events than he received for military pay. In 1969, he received his Masters of Music Education from the University of Colorado, Boulder. He was a public-school teacher of bands in Iowa, orchestras in Nebraska and Wyoming, and clarinet and saxophone in Tennessee. In 1974, he earned a MA Degree in Music Library Science at George Peabody College, division of Vanderbilt University. He helped found the National School Orchestra Association and served on its National board evaluating all scores of music published for school orchestras. While in Nashville, he typeset music for Nashville publishers, was employed as an organist for several churches, played alto clarinet for the Nashville Community Band, directed the Nashville Community Orchestra, sang with Nashville Sacred Harp groups, sang annually in the chorus for Martin Luther King Celebration, played with the Cremona Strings Ensemble Too, annually played in Memorial Day concerts and parades and events at military cemeteries, and taught piano/keyboard for the Stratford-East Nashville Community Education program.
He married Betty Mae Cherry June 5, 1988, in Nashville. For nearly 18 years, they enjoyed music, reading, and art together, until she died of cancer on March 7, 2006. In July 2017, he moved to Owatonna, Minnesota. While in Owatonna, he attended the Owatonna United Methodist church where he rang hand bells, sang in the choir and men's ensemble, and substituted as organist. He played Tuba Christmas in Austin, Minnesota-being the oldest participant, played 2nd violin and cello as a member of the Owatonna Symphony, played alto clarinet in the Owatonna Community Band, and participated in Kiwanis. He enjoyed frequent visits to the Owatonna Public Library and attended Owatonna High School events.
Laurens is survived by his brother Robert Blankers, Owatonna, MN, his brother Donald (Jane) Blankers, Norcross, GA, and sister-in-law LaVonne Blankers, Archer, IA; nieces and nephews, Denise (Michael) Werner, Laura (Jon) Thom, Joel (Lisa) Blankers, Susan Blankers, James (Brenda) Blankers, Debra (Anthony) Haning, Kristin Hester, Kimberly (Kevin) Zawodzinski, and Timothy (Beth) Blankers; 15 great nieces and nephews, and 3 great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brother George Blankers, sister-in-law Betty Ann Blankers, and great-great nephew Kenneth Blankers.
The memorial service will be Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11AM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, Minnesota, with a visitation one hour prior to the service and a lunch reception to follow. The memorial service will be livestreamed at https://wearelivetoday.com/laurens-blankers. Interment will be at a later date in the Germantown Cemetery in Thach, Alabama, next to his wife Betty Mae. Memorials may be given to the Owatonna Public Library or the Owatonna Community Band.