Larry James Kunkel

OWATONNA, MINNESOTA — Larry James Kunkel, 76, of Owatonna, was perfectly healed by Jesus Christ, taking him home on Wednesday June 7, 2023. He died peacefully at his home in Owatonna.

Service information

Jun 14
Visitation
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Jun 15
Visitation
Thursday, June 15, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran
2500 - 7th Avenue NE
Owatonna, MN 55060
Jun 15
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 15, 2023
11:00AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran
2500 - 7th Avenue NE
Owatonna, MN 55060
