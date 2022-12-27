OWATONNA — Klement John Simon, age 103, died on Dec. 20, 2022, at Mala Strana, New Prague, MN. Born in Owatonna on Dec. 17, 1919, to Jay and Mary (Brydl) Simon. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1938. In 1941 he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and served in the former Gold Coast (now Ghana) in Africa as a radio repairman. He also served briefly during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Mary Eleanor Wencl on April 12, 1947. For 25 years he worked at Josten's as a tool and die maker, and then at IBM in Rochester until he retired in 1982. He was also a part-time farmer and raised dairy cattle for a number of years on a farm on St. Paul Road. After his retirement he discovered computers and spent many hours online, especially in the area of investing. Klem lived a long life, longer than most, filled with all the things a life should include...love, laughter, challenges, inspiration, beauty and more. And he created a legacy of memories that those who knew him can share. He is survived by his children, Catherine (Edward) Fischer of Plymouth, MN, Michael (Patricia) Simon of Inver Grove Heights, MN, James (Janis) Simon of Faribault, MN, Susan (Terry) Ford of Woodstock, GA, Steven (Dorrie) Simon of Owatonna, Lisa (Mark) Van Orsow of Minneapolis, MN; daughter-in-law Camille Simon of Avondale, AZ; grandchildren Michelle Donnelly, Michael Simon, Jr., Daniel Simon, Andrew Simon, Jay Ford, David Ford, Brittany Erler, Nichole Fifield, Christopher Simon, Julia Folly; fourteen great-grandchildren; one niece and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his older sister Mary Simon, his son William, and his beloved wife Eleanor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Owatonna, with visitation one hour before the Mass. Military Honors will be provided by the Steele County Funeral Unit. Memorials are preferred to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com
