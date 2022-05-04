Kenneth Teeters

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Kenneth ("Kenny") Michael Teeters Jr. age 67, of Owatonna passed peacefully surrounded by family at Prairie Manor, Blooming Prairie on May 2, 2022.
Friends may greet the family 5-7:00 PM Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Brick Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, May 11 at St. John Lutheran Church.
Kenny was born on May 8, 1954, in Owatonna Minnesota. He was the son Kenneth (Ken) and Margaret (Peggy) Teeters. He attended Owatonna High School and graduated in 1972, where he was an athlete on the Swimming, Football and Track teams. He also participated in choir and band. He was a member of "Whopee Wayne's" Pep band and a member of the "O" club. Ken earned his Eagle Scout Award. After graduation Ken Attended Vo-Tech and got his electrician license and became a Master Electrician. He worked for E. F. Johnson, Truth Hardware, CDI and Emmerson until he retired. Ken was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir and played his trumpet.
Ken is survived by his siblings Tom (Beth) Teeters, Maureen (David) Schlobohm, Kevin (Teresa) Crowley all of Owatonna and Steve (Heidi) Teeters Princeton, TX.
Nieces and Nephews - MaryBeth (John) Swanson, Missy (Mik) Ratzlaff, Chris (Lindsey) Teeters, Matt (Jourdan Stacey) Schlobohm, Katie Schlobohm, Will (Sam) Crowley, Nick Crowley, Megan Robinson, Lucas (Gina) Robinson, Joshua Teeters, Micah (Charity) Teeters, Melissa (Tejon) Tihonovich and 15 Great Nieces and Nephews.
Kenny was preceded in death by his Mom's Peggy and Norma and father, Ken Sr., uncles, Don and Jack Teeters, Uncle and Aunts Harold and Carroll Janke, Jean Buecksler.
Special thanks to the staff of Mayo and Prairie Manor Nursing facility. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com
