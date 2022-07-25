Kayla A. Wimer-Wood

OWATONNA — Kayla Ann Wimer-Wood of Owatonna, MN passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 22, 2022. She was only 33 years old. Our family is devastated and shocked by this loss.
A memorial service is set for Thursday at 2:00 pm at Brick - Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna, MN. Friends may greet the family starting at noon on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Owatonna.
Kayla Ann Hansen was born on May 17, 1989, in Owatonna, MN to parents Bart and Suzanne (Viktora) Hansen. Kayla's devotion to her children and family was her number one priority. One of her greatest moments in life was when she married the love of her life, Dennis Wimer, in 2010 where they resided in Owatonna. Kayla was a hard worker. Some of her jobs included Gopher Sports, School of the Deaf in Faribault, Carr's Tree Service and bartending at Reggie's Bar in Owatonna. One of her goals was to assist the deaf community through ASL interpreting. Kayla loved spending time with her family and friends. Her hobbies included outdoor activities like camping, fishing and road tripping. Kayla also had a flare for fashion.
Kayla was preceded in death by husband Dennis W. Wimer Jr. and grandparents. She is survived by her three children Elijah James Wimer, Randy Edward Wimer , and Sky Kathleen Wimer; her stepchildren Hunter Ryan Johnson, Hailey Jo Goodsell, and Dennis Dent, as well as her father Bart (Hope) Hansen and mother Suzanne Hansen.
